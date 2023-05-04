Watch the video: Burgess Hill town centre traders put up wonderful Coronation decorations
Mid Sussex residents are getting ready for the Coronation of King Charles III and shops in the area have been putting up their decorations.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 12:54 BST
Photographer Steve Robards went out in Burgess Hill to take some video of the patriotic displays that people can see in store windows.
The Coronation itself takes place on Saturday, May 6, during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.
There are plenty of street parties planned across the district and people can find out when and where they are here.