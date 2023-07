A rare albino squirrel has made itself at home in a couple’s garden in Sussex.

This albino squirrel was videoed feeding in a garden in Essenden Road, St Leonards, East Sussex The squirrel, named Polo, is now a regular in the garden and enjoys eating sunflower hearts.

Scientists estimate that the odds of a female grey squirrel giving birth to an albino offspring are one in 100,000. Melanin gives skin, hair, and eyes colour - producing the squirrel's iconic white coat and pink eyes.

