Watch video of dolphin spotted off beach at Hastings
Old Town resident Gail captured this video footage of a dolphin in the sea off Rock-A-Nore Beach on Thursday.
Dolphins can sometimes be spotted off Hastings, particularly in warmer weather. In April last year St Leonards man Dave Duggan spotted the pod of five white-beaked dolphins, while fishing in a boat just off Hastings.
In December 2022, three local women rescued a dolphin that had become trapped in a rock gulley on the shore at Hastings and managed to help it safely back to sea.
