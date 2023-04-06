A Sussex World photographer has captured some of the wonderful spring sights at the National Trust’s Sheffield Park and Garden.

Steve Robards shot this video ahead of the Easter weekend when families can see daffodils, bluebells and rhododendron blossom and take part in activities along the duck themed Easter trail.

The trail runs until April 16 from 10am-5pm (last entry 4.30pm) and dogs on a short lead are welcome at all times except Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal garden admission applies with £3 per trail. This includes a dairy or a vegan and ‘Free From’ chocolate egg.

Steve Robards took photos and video of Sheffield Park ahead of the Easter weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden at Sheffield Park has been created through centuries of landscape design with influences of ‘Capability’ Brown and Humphry Repton. There are also more than 300 acres of countryside in the wider Sheffield Park estate, as well as iconic bridges and the Pullham Falls to see.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £7.50 for children. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk to find out more.