Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
2 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list

Watch: video shows the beautiful Easter scenery at Sheffield Park and Garden in Sussex

A Sussex World photographer has captured some of the wonderful spring sights at the National Trust’s Sheffield Park and Garden.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

Steve Robards shot this video ahead of the Easter weekend when families can see daffodils, bluebells and rhododendron blossom and take part in activities along the duck themed Easter trail.

The trail runs until April 16 from 10am-5pm (last entry 4.30pm) and dogs on a short lead are welcome at all times except Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Normal garden admission applies with £3 per trail. This includes a dairy or a vegan and ‘Free From’ chocolate egg.

Most Popular
Steve Robards took photos and video of Sheffield Park ahead of the Easter weekendSteve Robards took photos and video of Sheffield Park ahead of the Easter weekend
Steve Robards took photos and video of Sheffield Park ahead of the Easter weekend
Read More
Read more: Application for new five-storey building with 14 flats in Haywards He...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The garden at Sheffield Park has been created through centuries of landscape design with influences of ‘Capability’ Brown and Humphry Repton. There are also more than 300 acres of countryside in the wider Sheffield Park estate, as well as iconic bridges and the Pullham Falls to see.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £7.50 for children. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk to find out more.

Steve Robards took photos and video of Sheffield Park ahead of the Easter weekend. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303292Steve Robards took photos and video of Sheffield Park ahead of the Easter weekend. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303292
Steve Robards took photos and video of Sheffield Park ahead of the Easter weekend. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303292
Sheffield parkNational TrustSteve RobardsTickets