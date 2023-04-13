WATCH: West Sussex villagers talk about their links to Joe Biden and if he's welcome to visit
US President Joe Biden has made a long-awaited visit to Ireland this week and the American premier often remarks on his own Irish heritage.
By Joe Stack and Henry Bryant
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST
On his mother's side Biden's lineage can be traced to County Mayo and County Louth - but less frequently mentioned is his father's links to West Sussex, and the birthplace of his thrice-great-grandfather: Westbourne, near Chichester.
Watch as we investigate the presidents links to the village and speak to residents about what they think about a possible visit: