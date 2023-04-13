Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
4 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
5 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

WATCH: West Sussex villagers talk about their links to Joe Biden and if he's welcome to visit

US President Joe Biden has made a long-awaited visit to Ireland this week and the American premier often remarks on his own Irish heritage.

By Joe Stack and Henry Bryant
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST

On his mother's side Biden's lineage can be traced to County Mayo and County Louth - but less frequently mentioned is his father's links to West Sussex, and the birthplace of his thrice-great-grandfather: Westbourne, near Chichester.

Watch as we investigate the presidents links to the village and speak to residents about what they think about a possible visit:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As American President Joe Biden visits the UK to mark 25 years since Good Friday Agreement these are his links to Sussex

Most Popular
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 13: In this handout image provided by the Irish Government, US President Joe Biden is greeted by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park on April 13, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. US President Joe Biden has travelled to Northern Ireland and Ireland with his sister Valerie Biden Owens and son Hunter Biden to explore his family's Irish heritage and mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. (Photo by Julien Behal/Irish Government via Getty Images)DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 13: In this handout image provided by the Irish Government, US President Joe Biden is greeted by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park on April 13, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. US President Joe Biden has travelled to Northern Ireland and Ireland with his sister Valerie Biden Owens and son Hunter Biden to explore his family's Irish heritage and mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. (Photo by Julien Behal/Irish Government via Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 13: In this handout image provided by the Irish Government, US President Joe Biden is greeted by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park on April 13, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. US President Joe Biden has travelled to Northern Ireland and Ireland with his sister Valerie Biden Owens and son Hunter Biden to explore his family's Irish heritage and mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. (Photo by Julien Behal/Irish Government via Getty Images)

Independence Day: Why President Joe Biden has links to Sussex

Related topics:Joe BidenIrelandPresident