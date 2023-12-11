‘We couldn’t be prouder’: Bosses at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel have spoken out after chef Tom Hamblet won TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals 2023.

And they revealed the 24-year-old chef is being promoted after his ‘hard work and dedication.’ They said in a statement: “What an absolutely fantastic achievement after seven weeks of competition against 31 other great chefs. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Tom will be taking up a residency at South Lodge’s Camellia restaurant – Tom Hamblet X Camellia – from January 3 to March 31 2024 where his three-course menu will showcase some of the dishes inspired by his time on the TV show.

Tom will then go on to take up a residency at South Lodge’s sister luxury hotel Lainston House in Winchester from April 3 to June 30 2024.

Horsham chef Tom Hamblet celebrates winning the title of MasterChef:The Professionals 2023

Tom himself sounded as if he couldn’t quite believe it when he was crowned MasterChef winner, screened on BBC1 on Friday.

"I’ve only gone and done it,” he said, adding: "It’s been such a good experience. I couldn’t be happier right now.” Viewers heard, after calling his mum and dad – who are both also chefs at South Lodge – to give them the news, Tom said: “It’s really nice to hear how proud they are. It’s a big moment for me and them.”

Competition judge Marcus Wareing said: “From the minute that young chef stepped into this kitchen he’s been consistent and he’s delivered at every single level.”

Monica Galetti said: “His food has been cracking throughout, and he’s still so young.” Gregg Wallace added: “His food is beautiful and it’s absolutely banging delicious.”

Tom’s final winning menu started with a poached native lobster tail with blanched red and yellow cherry tomatoes, filled with lobster claw meat in a lobster and chilli oil, topped with a lemon verbena gel, courgette balls and a creamy lobster and tomato sauce Américaine. Gregg told Tom: “This is a great, light dish that really packs a flavour punch.”

The main was seared beef fillet on a bed of pan-fried oyster mushrooms, served with braised beef cheek wrapped in brick pastry, topped with a poached oyster, a lovage emulsion, salsify, beef and red wine sauce and a beef and oyster tartare.

Marcus said: “Everything on this plate is cooked beautifully and your attention to detail is exquisite.”

To finish, Tom served an olive oil sponge filled with an olive oil jam, topped with a set lemon curd, crème fraiche cream, fennel tops and a fennel pollen tuille, served with a fennel seed ice cream.

Tom credits his dad and girlfriend for pushing him to enter MasterChef: The Professionals and on his experience he says: “I was absolutely terrified and almost dreading it. I didn't believe I was good enough.”

But people in Horsham believed in him from the start and hundreds took to social media with words of support.