"We know this will upset a lot of families": Lewes Cemetery no longer accepting new graves

People who have spent their entire lives in Lewes may have to be buried outside the town, after the cemetery has announced it will not be able to accept new graves.

The town’s cemetery, located on Rotten Row, said it was at full capacity to new full burials.

However, families that have an existing pre-purchase grave, will be able to use their purchased plots for burials, and those that wish to be re-open for a burial will be accommodated.

A Lewes District Council spokesperson said: “It is important to make absolutely clear that all the existing commitments to families will be honoured.

“This has been a really difficult decision, but it is one that is being repeated up and down the UK. The capacity of existing cemeteries is extremely limited in many areas.”

The district council wants to remind Lewes residents that the cemetery's ashes space within the Garden of Rest is still available.

The closet available cemeteries for full burials are now at Seaford, Newhaven, Brighton and Eastbourne .

Lewes District Council has said it is aware the news will upset a lot of people in the East Sussex town.

The spokesperson said: “We know this news will upset some local families and we understand those feelings.

“We are actively looking at the suitability of other locations in the local area and this work will continue.”

In 2014, Jeremy Field, a local funeral director, suggested reusing graves was an option to allow more people to be buried in the cemetery.