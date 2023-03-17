'We love our park': major Horsham attraction gets the thumbs up from residents

‘We love our park’ – that’s the message that is going out from people in Southwater to Horsham District Council.

The council put out an appeal for public feedback on Southwater Country Park to see what, if any, improvements could be made.

The park features walking trails, a children’s ‘Dinosaur Island’ play area, water sports, a paddling beach, cafe, and wildlife conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it is still currently analysing feedback from a survey it launched into facilities at the park which it owns and manages.

Southwater Country Park has a range of facilities including water sports, walking trails, children's 'Dinosaur Island', wildlife conservation area and cafe

But initial results show that 82 per cent of people who responded rated Southwater Country Park as either good, very good or excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The majority of respondents are happy with the balance of leisure facilities and nature at the park. The Dinosaur Island play area scored particularly highly as a leisure facility and there was no wish to have additional leisure facilities at the park.

“Toilet provision was highlighted as an area for improvement.”

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “I am really pleased to see the incredibly high response to our survey and my thanks go out to all the respondents who shared their opinions which will help to shape our views on the future of our much loved and well used park at Southwater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted at the high levels of satisfaction, and it is clear that the park is highly valued by local residents and visitors alike. As we continue to review the full feedback, we will ensure that we use it to inform any future investment in the park’s facilities.”

And the council spokesperson added: “The country park is already one of the best sites within our estate for wildlife, including 22 species of dragonflies, and seven species of orchid, with an amazing display of over 5,000 common spotted orchids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reality star Katie Price speaks out on need for ‘protection’ at her Horsham home

"We will be looking to see how else we can protect and enhance biodiversity across the country park in the future.”

Meanwhile, maintenance is to be carried out at the Dinosaur Island play area to upgrade various pieces of play equipment and consider how additional shade can be incorporated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad