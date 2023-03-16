A new wine bar is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.

The wine bar will open during the evenings at the bakery and organic coffee shop Brod+Wolf in Horsham’s Carfax from April 1.

It will be serving a variety of wines with a food selection primarily focused on unique small plates, a cheese and charcuterie selection and antipasti.

Owner India De Silva Jeffries, who first opened Brod+Wolf last November, said: “We have always seen the space as perfect for a wine bar in the evening.

Brod+Wolf in Horsham's Carfax is to open as a wine bar in the evenings from April 1

"I myself have spent my entire career in the world of hospitality, hotels, wine bars and restaurants. Qualifying as a sommelier early on, Brod+Wolf was always destined for wine.”

She said the coffee shop had received ‘a most incredible response from the local community’ when it first opened. As well as an organic bakery supply it sells a variety of pastries and breads alongside organic coffee, bespoke sandwich fillings, homemade cakes and more.

The wine bar will open from 5pm-10pm Thursday to Saturday from April 1. “Our plan is to provide a small but well versed wine list comprising a beautiful mix of well known grapes from unique and independent vineyards,” said India.

Organis bakery and coffee shop Brod+Wolf in Horsham's Carfax will open as an evening wine bar in April

"I have spent my career working with such a variety of wines and have always veered away from the snobbery that wine can often succumb to, for us it is about providing you with not only an incredible wine but an experience.

"Our space has been curated to make you feel at home and welcome to come alone and have a small cheese plate and a glass or two after a long day or to come with friends to enjoy a bottle, a selection of small plates and a fun night out.”