“We must stand with the people of Ukraine in this desperately dark hour”: Eastbourne MP condemns Russian invasion

Tanks and troops poured into Ukraine in the early hours of the morning, with Vladimir Putin warning any involvement from outside countries would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’.

Caroline Ansell MP said, “This is the terrible news we all dreaded. There is war in Europe the likes of which we thought was consigned to history.

“My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people today who are facing invasion, suffering and danger when they have done nothing wrong other than wanting to live in freedom and make choices about their country’s future.

“I am appalled at the loss of life already reported. This is truly a dark day for Europe – the darkest since the Balkan conflict 30 years ago.

“The UK government has made it clear it will stand in support with the democratically elected Ukrainian government and more severe sanctions will now be imposed on Russia.

“But the West must work together to impose the toughest sanctions possible towards Putin and his cronies across the board and for the long term. His aggressive and reckless actions have made his country a pariah state.”

Writing in her weekly column in this newspaper, she added, “The news from the Russian-Ukraine border could not be worse.

“As I write today, Thursday (February 24), the Russian ambassador has been summoned to explain Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. We must stand with the people of Ukraine in this desperately dark hour.

“The timing of this as we recover from a global pandemic could not be worse for the world. Something I am sure Putin has calculated.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced that Russia’s ‘hideous and barbaric venture’ will be met with ‘massive sanctions’.

In a televised address to the nation, he said, “This crisis is about the right of a free sovereign, independent European people to choose their own future. That is a right that the UK will always defend.”

The Russian military has released a statement claiming that thire attack on Ukraine was launched to protect the Russian-backed separatist areas of the Donbas against Ukrainian military.