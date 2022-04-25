Wealden bin strike: ‘11th hour’ offer is ‘well short’ of expectations

An offer to prevent a bin strike in Wealden is ‘well short’ of what is expected from workers, according to the union.

Trade union GMB said Biffa’s offer is ‘well short’ of members’ expectations but felt it was right to pause strike action whilst workers consider it.

Gary Palmer SUS-220117-124137001

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said, “We will also issue a further week of strike dates to follow on from the still-planned walk out on May 2 in case Biffa continues to insist this is their final offer.

“Coming off the back of the long-running Adur and Worthing dispute, it should be clear GMB will back our members all the way if they need to undertake a strike of attrition to get what they deserve.

“Despite Biffa closing down negotiations, GMB remains available should they wish to come back to the table if their opening and closing offer is rejected.”

WDC said it had been informed by its waste collection and street cleansing contractor, Biffa, that following a meeting with representatives of the GMB union on Thursday, April 21, the union agreed to delay strike action for one week.

A council spokesperson said, “For the week commencing Monday, April 25, all waste collection and street cleansing services will operate as normal so please continue to put your bins out on the regular collection days.”

The council did not want to provide an updated comment.