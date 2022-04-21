Wealden bin strikes: Action will be delayed

Wealden bin strikes will be delayed following a meeting with the GMB Union.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:57 pm

Wealden District Council (WDC) has been informed by Biffa, its waste collection and street cleansing contractor, that following a meeting with representatives of the GMB Union today (Thursday, April 21) the union has agreed to delay strike action for one week.

This is to allow for union members to be balloted on a pay offer made by Biffa, WDC confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Strike action will therefore not start on Monday (April 25) as originally planned.

Bin strikes in Wealden (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-221201-130518008

Next week (April 25 – May 1) all waste collection and street cleansing services will operate as normal so residents should continue to put out bins on regular collection days.

Keep up to date with strike action

Previous stories on Wealden bin strikes:

Wealden bin strikes: Talks will continue to avoid disruption to 65,000 households

Planned bin strike dates in Wealden revealed

Union confirms looming Wealden bin strikes - and says ‘almost 65,000 households will be affected’

Wealden District CouncilWealden