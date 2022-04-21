Wealden bin strikes: Action will be delayed

Wealden District Council (WDC) has been informed by Biffa, its waste collection and street cleansing contractor, that following a meeting with representatives of the GMB Union today (Thursday, April 21) the union has agreed to delay strike action for one week.

This is to allow for union members to be balloted on a pay offer made by Biffa, WDC confirmed.

Strike action will therefore not start on Monday (April 25) as originally planned.

Bin strikes in Wealden (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-221201-130518008

Next week (April 25 – May 1) all waste collection and street cleansing services will operate as normal so residents should continue to put out bins on regular collection days.