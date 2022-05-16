Wealden bin strike: Action to continue until next month

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said the union informed the council on Friday, May 13, they will strike until Saturday, June 11.

Mr Palmer said, “It is unfortunate and I hope the residents will understand.”

Wealden bin strike.

GMB said it has rejected three offers so far.

GMB branch secretary Mark Turner said, “Should they look to negotiate an increase to the hourly rate above that already tabled and we might just get to a point where the GMB can consider suspending or even ending the dispute and Wealden’s normal professional service can be resumed.”

Mr Palmer added, “GMB are ready to sit and negotiate as we always have been, but it can’t just be a one-way discussion and telling us before we’ve even sat down that there is no more money.”