Wealden bin strike starts

An organised bin strike in Wealden started today (Monday, May 2).

The action is set to continue for two weeks, according to trade union GMB.

Wealden District Council said, “A new pay offer was offered by Biffa last week and the GMB union is in the process of balloting its members on whether to accept this and end the strike.

“The following are services which are operating in full or in part today: Rubbish collections – all rounds scheduled to empty rubbish bins today are working; Clinical waste and sharps box collections - operating as normal; Bulky waste collections – operating as normal; Bin deliveries and exchanges – operating as normal; Street litter bins and dog waste bins – operating as normal.”

The council said the services not operating today are garden waste and recycling collections.

The spokesperson added, “We appreciate this is an inconvenience and concern to residents and we apologise for this short-term situation while Biffa and the GMB union continue to negotiate to reach a fair settlement.

“You may have a few questions so please see our list of questions and answers https://www.wealden.gov.uk/waste-industrial-action/waste-collection-and-street-cleansing-industrial-action-faqs/ to explain what is happening and why, what the impact may be and what you can do.”

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said, “We will sit, we will wait, but sooner rather than later we would like to negotiate.”

Mr Palmer said he understands the strike is concerning for residents.

The regional organiser also expressed an interest in coming to an agreement.

