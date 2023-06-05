Edit Account-Sign Out
Wealden Bin Strike: Mediation talks set to take place to try and end strike

Mediation talks between GMB union and Biffa are set to take place to potentially end the current bin strike in the Wealden district.
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 08:54 BST

GMB union and Biffa will be attending mediation talks held by ACAS on Wednesday, June 7 in an effort to resolve the dispute, end the strike action and the disruption to waste collection services for residents.

The strike started on Thursday, June 1 as waste collection contractor Biffa informed Wealden District Council that its GMB union members intended to strike over ‘workplace and managerial issues.’

Strikes were previously threatened in May as GMB said it had carried out an industrial action ballot with 90.70 per cent of balloters ‘prepared to take part in strike action’ in April.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “Whilst we sincerely hope this industrial action will be resolved with next week’s talks and please continue to check our daily updates for the latest information on collection services.”

