Wealden Bin Strike: Mediation talks set to take place to try and end strike

Mediation talks between GMB union and Biffa are set to take place to potentially end the current bin strike in the Wealden district.

GMB union and Biffa will be attending mediation talks held by ACAS on Wednesday, June 7 in an effort to resolve the dispute, end the strike action and the disruption to waste collection services for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikes were previously threatened in May as GMB said it had carried out an industrial action ballot with 90.70 per cent of balloters ‘prepared to take part in strike action’ in April.

Mediation talks between GMB union and Biffa are set to take place to potentially end the current bin strike in the Wealden district.