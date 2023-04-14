Up to 70,000 Wealden homes could be impacted by a potential bin collection strike in May.

Trade union GMB said it has carried out an industrial action ballot with 90.70 per cent of balloters ‘prepared to take part in strike action’.

However, GMB Union members working for Wealden councils waste contractor Biffa’s Municipal services have voted for strike action over ‘the company’s failures to address ongoing bullying and harassment by local managers together with failures over promised changes and consultation over long-standing kerbside collection rounds issues and imbalances within the contract.’

Mark Turner GMB B50 Branch secretary said: “This ballot result comes simply off the back of management failures to resolve issues raised just after last May's 2022 near six week long acrimonious pay dispute.

“It’s of Biffa’s own doing from backing incompetent and bullying managers to run a service through a series of intimidating unilateral informal and formal processes, when discussion, consultation and simply listening to those who do the job on a day-to-day basis might see rounds completed, attendance improve and a happier workforce just for starters.

Declan Macintyre GMB regional Organiser said: “At our meeting with management a few weeks ago we informed the company of the ongoing issues, we are told change is coming which would be great if only we hadn’t already been told that last May and June last year and nothing changed then, in fact the bullying has got worse.

“So, we have completed the legal requirements ballot wise and now at a meeting with members on the evening of the 19th of April, they will decide if steps over the last week or so are sufficient for them to believe that change is happening, that the bully’s will be dealt with by the company, and that their suggestions over round re-designs will be listened to and acted upon.

