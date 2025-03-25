Wealden Cadets secure third place at prestigious National Crimebeat Awards
On Tuesday, March 18, the cadets—Holly, Sid, Christopher, Lydia, Evie, and Abi—accompanied by PC Will Sergi and PC Ian Codling, were recognised at the awards event, held at the Royal National Hotel, for their work in raising awareness and educating young people about VAWG.
Their project, delivered to 15-16-year-olds in schools, aims to shift perspectives and foster important conversations around this crucial issue. Their initiative focused on rural areas, which are often overlooked in VAWG-related campaigns due to the perception that risks are concentrated in larger towns and cities.
In addition to their third-place win, the team were also honoured with the High Sheriff's Special Award for their powerful project presentation.
Supporting them on the day were Chief Inspector Graham Bond, Wealden District Commander; Marianne Hovenden, Sussex Police Force Cadet Co-ordinator; Lucinda Fraser, the current High Sheriff of East Sussex; and Richard Bickersteth, former High Sheriff of East Sussex.
Following the ceremony, the cadets were treated to a sightseeing bus tour of London and a ride on the London Eye, an exciting reward for their hard work and dedication.
Chief Inspector Graham Bond, Wealden District Commander, said: “This is another amazing achievement for Wealden Cadets. The cadets have worked incredibly hard to create and deliver Project 16, and this recognition is well deserved. Their efforts are already making a positive impact in schools, and we are immensely proud of them”.
The cadets will present Project 16 at the Cadet Annual Parade on April 11, showcasing their work to other Cadet Units and continuing their mission to raise awareness about VAWG.
The National Crimebeat Awards celebrate the most innovative and successful youth-led crime prevention projects across England and Wales. The Wealden Cadets' success highlights the power of young people in driving meaningful change within their communities.
