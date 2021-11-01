Wealden MP shortlisted for NATO’s Women for Peace and Security Award

Ms Ghani has been shortlisted alongside the winner, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The award celebrates women who have made a particular contribution to the equal participation of women and men in the field of peace and security, the protection of women in conflict situations and/or the mainstreaming of women’s needs and perspectives into relief and recovery initiatives in post-conflict countries.

Ms Ghani was nominated for her work leading the UK Parliamentary action against the alleged human rights abuses of Uyghur women in Xinjiang, China.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani SUS-211028-114501001

The Wealden MP said, “Speaker Pelosi has advanced gender equality initiatives both domestically and abroad, raised the plight of women in conflict and urged women around the globe to know their power.

“I’m proud and deeply honoured to be one of six women shortlisted for the NATO Women for Peace and Security Award alongside her.

“I have been continuously calling for the protection of women in conflict situations and highlighting the need to reflect women’s needs and perspectives into relief and recovery initiatives.

“I have been highlighting the impact of the withdrawal from Afghanistan on women and girls and fighting for their safe passage out of the country.