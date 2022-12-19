Weight loss expert from Bognor Regis proves she has the right stuff after winning silver award

A weight loss consultant from Bognor Regis has won a silver award for her work helping more than 100 people manage their weight every week.

This is the second award Dianne Embleton, who runs consultancy sessions throughout Chichester and Bognor Regis has received this year, having won the ‘up and coming consultant’ award at the Slimming World Oscars back in June – the second person to ever do so.

The silver accolade is awarded to consultants who have more than 100 members in their weekly groups.

Dianne, who has been a weight loss consultant for Slimming World for two years, said she was ‘delighted’ to accept the prize, and reflected on her own personal weight loss journey: “I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 2st 3lbs with Slimming World in December 2014, weight I have kept off for eight years by following the Slim for Life programme.

"Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence. I became a Consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself. Seeing the members in my groups – mums, dads, grandmas and young people too – reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.”

She the award belongs to her group members as much as herself, adding: “they’re the ones who is, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan.

“The Monday Aldwick group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Bognor Regis. Together, they’ve lost an amazing 364.5 stones this year! Obesity is at record levels everywhere and many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day. It’s never been more important that overweight people get the support to make changes to and lead healthier lives – both for themselves and their children, too.”

With the silver award under her belt, Dianne is going for gold and hopes to expand her weightloss groups in the new year. To find out more, give Dianne a call on 07749755109 or pop along to a meeting at the Aldwick group in Mosse memorial hall, every Monday at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.

