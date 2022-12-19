Work on traffic-flow improvements to a busy junction in Rose Green, Bognor Regis, is due to start soon, with benefits anticipated for both pedestrians and traffic flow.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council called the equipment currently in use at Rose Green Road / Nyetimber Lane / Gossamer Lane and Grosvenor Gardens ‘largely obsolete’ and it’s hoped the new improvements will bring the much-used junction to scratch.

The improvements will include the following: Upgrades to detectors which check for pedestrians, thereby reducing the number of instances in which traffic is unnecessarily stopped.

The installation of up-to-date traffic-light sequencing software, which should reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

The busy junction in Rose Green, Bognor Regis

Installing LED equipment to improve visibility for road users, keeping energy and maintenance costs down.

Replacing ‘pelican’ style crossings with ‘puffin’ crossings at all crossing points, meaning pedestrian’s lights will be on the same side of the road as pedestrians, rather than across the road.

The works will cost approximately £125,000 and come as part of a £2 million investment package in traffic signal improvements across West Sussex.

Subject to unforeseen factors like adverse weather, work is expected to start on January 3 and should take up to 12 weeks to complete.

The council spokesperson said the project should be completed without any road closures, but temporary traffic lights will be in place to ensure the protection of both the public and the workforce. They will be manually controlled during peak times.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the work but please bear in mind this project will lead to long-term improvements,” they added.

