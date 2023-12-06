BREAKING

Well-wishers turn out in force for official opening of 'Pulborough Shedders'

Well-wishers gathered to celebrate the official opening of ‘Pulborough Shedders’ – a space for people to gather and share skills in making or repairing items.
By Sarah Page
The Pulborough Shedders – a registered charity with a base in a temporary space above a garage off the A29 in Pulborough – is kitted out with tools, workbenches and flooring donated by individuals, businesses and community groups.

Pulborough Parish Council chairman Len Ellis-Brown cut the ribbon to officially announce the shed open for business last week. He said: “This is a much-needed and positive space for people to communicate with each other and learn new skills.

"Pulborough Parish Council has been really keen to support this initiative which is a major asset for our community. We hope to help create a permanent home for it in the future.”

Well-wishers turned out in force for the official opening of Pulborough Shedders

This shed is part of a nationwide movement to create spaces for all that involve woodworking, metalworking and repairing but also provide companionship and connections between people.

