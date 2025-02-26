Sea Road Beach Access Ltd proposes to apply for a TRO to make the most southerly 24 metres of Sea Road: 'No waiting at any time'.

This comes after a group of volunteers successfully built a new boardwalk for East Preston beach.

Sea Road, south of the junction with Sea Field Road, has the waiting restriction: 'No Waiting 8.00am-6.00pm 01Apr-30Sept'. At all other times there are no waiting restrictions.

"When there are no waiting restrictions vehicles can park in front of the new East Preston Community Boardwalk, blocking access to it for those who use mobility aids,” Roy Allen, director of Sea Road Beach Access Limited, said.

"If vehicles park further north, opposite the entrance to the Coastal Caravan Park, they then obstruct access to the Coastal Caravan Park.

“We propose to request West Sussex County Council (WSCC) highways and transport to issue a permanent TRO to change the waiting restrictions for the most southerly 24 metres of Sea Road to 'No waiting at any time'.”

If you support this proposal or have other comments, please send an email to [email protected] or by post to: 2 Willowhayne Cottages, Willowhayne Crescent, East Preston, Littlehampton, BN16 1PJ.

The deadline to send comments is March 31, 2025. Make sure to include your name and address.

These comments will be used as part of the application process to WSCC, Mr Allen said.

1 . Sea Road waiting restriction It has been proposed that West Sussex County Council (WSCC) changes the waiting restrictions for the most southerly 24 metres of Sea Road to 'No waiting at any time'. This is illustrated by the red area on the location plan here (the boardwalk is coloured blue). Photo: Sea Road Beach Access Limited

2 . Residents build new pathway so everyone can access West Sussex beach In a superb show of community spirit, a group of volunteers have successfully built a new boardwalk for East Preston beach Photo: Sea Road Beach Access

3 . Residents build new pathway so everyone can access West Sussex beach In a superb show of community spirit, a group of volunteers have successfully built a new boardwalk for East Preston beach Photo: Sea Road Beach Access