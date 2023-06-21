West Sussex County Council objects to plans for 170 homes in Yapton due to flood concerns

West Sussex County Council has objected to plans for 170 homes in Yapton due to flood concerns arising from the lack of an acceptable flood risk assessment and drainage strategy for the development.

The planning application, which would provide for 170 homes on land west of Bilsham Lane, also makes provisions for parking and access, communal open space, associated landscaping and a play space for children.

Following its submission, West Sussex County Council has objected to the plans, claiming the developers at BoKlok Homes do not have an appropriate drainage strategy.

Officers have pointed out that one section of the site is in flood zone 2/3, where there is a moderate to high groundwater flood risk and low surface water flood risk. They have asked for more information to demonstrate that flood risk will not increase elsewhere as a result of the development.

A 3d visualisation of the plans. Picture: BoKlok Homes.

A flood risk assessment (FRA) was submitted as part of the initial application, but county council officers say it offers contradictory perspectives on the site, concluding that the site is at low risk from flooding despite suggestions this might not be the case.

The council has called on developers at BoKlok Homes to submit an amended FRA with, among other things, the following information:

Further detail on water quality treatment

More details about potential post-development run-off rates.

Further details of drainage features like storage and conveyance

A timeline for the temporary measures which will be introduced to protect the water environment during the build, as well as an assessment of how water quantity and quality will be managd during construction.

To find out more, search for Y/52/23/PL in the council planning portal.