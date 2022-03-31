The ceremony recognised those who have served 20 and 40 years in the fire service through the presentation of Long Service and Good Conduct Medals.

The medals were presented by Mrs Susan Pyper, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

Martin McKilligin, from Horsham, was awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 40 years’ service.

Chief Fire Officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton said: “The contributions that all our medal winners have made to their local communities is remarkable. It’s beyond comprehension just how many lives our medal recipients have collectively impacted during their careers. Congratulations to all our conscientious and dutiful members of staff who have walked away with hard earned and well deserved Long Service and Good Conduct Medals.”

The full list of awards recipients are:

Long service and Good Conduct Medals (20 years): Abigail Link (Fire Safety Team), Andrew Lunt (Worthing), David Webb (Hurstpierpoint), Dean Puttock (Littlehampton), Duncan Warwood (Chichester), James Christian (Littlehampton), James Everett (Worthing), Jon Etherington (Bognor Regis), Katie Schmidt (Worthing), Lee Walls (Worthing), Lee Witham (Burgess Hill), Leonie West (Training Delivery), Mark Hull (Bognor Regis), Mark Rose (Lancing), Neal Temperley (Crawley), Neil Hepburn (Bognor), Neil Holland (East Grinstead), Nicholas Collyer (Bognor Regis), Paul Allison (Worthing), Spencer Paul (Worthing) and Steve Burns (Policy)

Long service and Good Conduct Medals (40 years): Graham Lincoln (Littlehampton), Martin McKilligin (Horsham), Roy Barraclough (Burgess Hill/Hurstpierpoint/Shoreham) and Steve Crockett (Retained Liaison Officer).