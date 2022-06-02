West Sussex groups recognised in Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

The successful groups are:

- Chichester Hospital Broadcasting Association, a volunteer radio service, broadcasting 24/7, for the patients, staff and visitors of St. Richard's Hospital, Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- The Daisy Chain Project, which is run by volunteers providing pro-bono legal advice and support for domestic abuse victims who are not able to get legal aid.

Hayley Stoner, Katy Bourne and Jade-Shannon Patrick at The Daisy Chain Project's office in Chapel Road, Worthing in June 2019

- Findon Village Collective, which is run by volunteers who bought a failing shop and transformed it into a highly successful and cherished local business at the heart of the village community. Surplus profits are invested in community projects.

- Outside In, which provides a platform to promote the work of artists facing significant barriers due to health, disability, social circumstance or isolation.

- Sussex Search and Rescue, which helps in locating and rescuing vulnerable missing people across West and East Sussex both in rural and urban areas.

Later this year the groups will receive their awards from the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, who makes the presentation on behalf of the Queen.

Two volunteers from each group will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2023 (depending on restrictions at the time).

Susan Pyper, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, said: “I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to the five outstanding and diverse groups in the county that have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

"The work that they do to help others is remarkable, and the dedication of their volunteers and staff is truly humbling.

"They make a real difference to the lives of others. The Queen’s Award is a tremendous accolade for these five fabulous groups and I very much hope that their achievements will encourage other volunteer groups to consider putting themselves forward for nomination for this prestigious award.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was introduced in 2002 and aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups that benefit their local communities.

A total of 244 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups throughout the UK have received the award this year.