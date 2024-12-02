West Sussex schoolboy's fight for life after complaining of 'pain in leg'

A West Sussex schoolboy who walked into A&E complaining of a pain in his leg ended up just hours later fighting for life.

Thirteen-year-old Austin Hunter had contracted a severe blood infection – Strep A – which led to the amputation of the keen sports player’s left leg and three toes on his right foot.

His ordeal began when he walked into East Surrey Hospital at 6.30pm on June 19 and by 11pm he was in resus and was falling into a severe septic shock. Dad Warwick and mum Holly were told it was highly likely that Austin would lose his battle and to prepare for the worst.

Warwick said: “Over the course of the next seven hours, his heart rate was up to between 160 and 190 and his blood pressure at dangerously low levels. He was blue-light transferred to the Evelina Hospital, part of Guys and St Thomas’, London, and admitted into intensive care.”

He needed emergency dialysis. “Again, we were told to expect the worst as his body was put under incredible strain and stress to survive,” said Warwick, who lives with his family in Rusper.

Austin remained critically ill and was placed in an induced coma where he remained for the next three days.

“Austin has now spent five months in hospital and has had his left leg amputated, along with three toes on his right foot. He continues to be positive, strong and determined,” said Warwick.

He added: “He has remained upbeat and positive in outlook and most importantly he retains his usual characteristics of kindness, thoughtfulness, and a sense of fun.”

And now his grateful family is organising a series of fundraising events in aid of the Evelina Children’s hospital and charities that have, and will, support Austin’s care and rehabilitation and to help Austin with any specialist equipment that he will require. To donate see https://www.gofundme.com/f/austin-hunters-official-fundraise-austinspowers The first event will be Austin’s dad Warwick running the 2025 London Marathon.

Meanwhile, cricket and hockey-loving Austin – a pupil at Hurstpierpoint College – is expected to return to an active and competitive life. “His zest for team sports will inspire us all,” say his family.

Major reconstructive surgery on his foot will take place this month and then it is hoped he will be home in time for Christmas. He is then expected to have a new prosthetic leg – part of which he has designed himself – fitted before going back to school.

"The fact that Austin had such high fitness levels and strong lung capacity, saved his life, saved his brain and saved his arms and hands,” say his family. “He remained relaxed and determined throughout his initial ordeal, joking with the retrieval team that he’d ‘had better days’.”