A Scout from East Grinstead is set to represent the UK at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024.

The event, which takes place in Norway from July 22 to early August next year, will see 5,000 Scouts aged 16-22 gather from across Europe.

Lily Graham, 20, is a patrol leader with The Scouts and a degree apprentice with Nestlé.

She said: “When I first heard about Roverway I thought it sounded like an amazing opportunity to visit a stunning country and take my first steps into international scouting.”

Lily Graham, 20, is representing the UK at Roverway 2024. Photo: The Scouts

Next year’s event will take place on the fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, and follows the previous Roverway event, which was was held in the Netherlands in 2018.

The 2024 Roverway event is divided into three parts. It starts with a five-day expedition across Southern Norway, followed by an international camp at Stavanger. Here, Scouts take part in a programme of activities and skill development. This is then followed by a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Lily said: “I really wanted to go an international trip to meet Scouts from other countries to learn more about how scouting varies in different regions, and build friendships with new people. I am most looking forward to connecting with lots of different Scouts from different countries, particularly on the paths where we hike to the main event; here I will be able to work with and learn skills from other people.”

She said she is also excited to experience the spectacular Norwegian landscapes, while learning more about Norwegian culture.

Lily added: “As a patrol leader I want to develop my leadership skills further and ensure everyone in my patrol gets as much out of the experience as they can.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said ‘a massive congratulations’ to Lily. He said: “Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, while participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. I’d just like to say good luck to our brilliant UK Contingent in their preparation for the event.”