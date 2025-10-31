The owner of a West Sussex village newsagency has announced the closure of her shop, after running at a loss for nearly a year.

Sue Plautz has been running Beeding Newsagency, in Upper Beeding High Street, for the past 31 years, 15 of them on her own since her husband Fred passed away.

She said the announcement of its closure would come as a shock to many but she hoped people would understand her reasons.

The shop has been a social hub for the village, where friendships have been built, and Sue has raised more than £25,000 for St Barnabas House hospice in memory of Fred, as well as supporting local foodbanks.

Sue Plautz and Angie Baldwin at Beeding Newsagency

In a message to her customers, written with heartfelt gratitude and love, Sue revealed the final chapter at Beeding News would come to an end on November 15.

Sue said: "As many of you are aware it has been a real struggle to keep the business open and unfortunately this last year I have been running at a loss. I am sure people will understand that this cannot continue and I have had to make the difficult decision to close Beeding News permanently. The building will be sold.

"The shop has been the centre of my life for the last 31 years and I can say with absolute certainty and pride that I have given my all to the shop and our wonderful community.

"Not long before my beloved Fred died, we were chatting and he said that if I could keep it going for another five years, he would be very proud of me. I have managed another 15 years, so hopefully he will be smiling down on me and saying that I have earned my retirement!

The Beeding Newsagency window announcing the retirement of owner Sue Plautz

"The long success of the shop has only been possible with the unwavering support of Angie, Sally, Louise and Liz. 'Team Beeding News' has always been a force to be reckoned with! They have been there for me through the darkest of times and their friendships will continue to be an important part of my life.

"One part of the business that I have particularly enjoyed has been the employment of literally hundreds of young delivery people. Guiding them through their first job and teaching them the responsibilities it entails has been a real joy and it gives me a lot of pleasure when many still pop in for a chat and remember these times fondly.

"The community, with all its support, has been incredible and is something that I am truly grateful for. Many friendships have been made and will remain with me always.

"This news will be a shock to many and is of course very sad. It will be an end of an era but I hope people will understand my position as I approach the next chapter of my life – retirement!"

The shop has been a newsagency for at least 70 years. In recent times, it has been known for its customer service, with Sue and her team doing everything they could for the local community.