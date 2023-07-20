West Sussex vineyard seeks permission to build winery as it continues to expand

A winery could be built in Ashling Park Estate, West Sussex, if plans to construct a new agricultural building are approved.

The plans, which were submitted earlier this week, would see a new winery built on the already well-established vineyard.

If approved, the winery will be built to the west of the vineyard, and to the north of the existing main building. Owners hope to use it to process grapes grown onsite for themselves. Alongside space for the processing of grapes into wine, the new building could also include cold storage, which is an essential part of the wine making process.

The 7 hectare vineyard, which was founded in 2015, currently produces some 30 tonnes of grapes but, at present, all processing of those grapes into the 25,000 bottles of wine they eventually become is handled offsite.

Proposals for a winery. Photo: SDNPA

The application comes alongside the broader expansion of the site into a tourist destination. In 2018, the local authority approved the construction of a reception, a tasting building, and five holiday lodges to help the vineyard advertise and provide short wine-tasting getaways for guests.

Alongside selling a wide variety of wines, sparkling wines and a bespoke gin, Ashling Park Estate is also home to a restaurant, and offers a range of activities for wine connosiuers, including wine tasting, tours, and gin-making workshops. To book, buy products or find out more, visit ashlingpark.co.uk.