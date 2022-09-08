The reduced prices are to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Prices at The Jubilee Oak and The Jack Fairman will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day.

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25.

Wetherspoons celebrates ‘Tax Equality Day’ by offering discounted drinks and food to Crawley customers

All food and drink in pubs are subject to 20 per cent VAT.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

Jubilee Oak’s pub manager, Stuart Barath said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"Customers coming to The Jubilee Oak on Thursday, September 15 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"We urge the chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."

