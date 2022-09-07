McDonald’s Monopoly returns TODAY along with popular former menu item

Four lucky customers could win the top prize of £100,000 cash in this year’s game, which started today (Wednesday, September 7).

There are also 20 Mini electric cars up for grabs, according to McDonald’s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A McDonald’s spokesperson added: “85 jetsetters will get the chance to win a £2,000 holiday with TUI, while a whopping 500 people could potentially get their hands on a Nintendo Switch from Zavvi.

McDonald's monopoly starts TODAY

"Not to mention the 1,000 McDonald’s gold cards, available through the McDonald’s app, to be won. Holders of these get one meal free every week for a year.”

There will also be ‘hundreds’ of chances to win prizes including £1,000 in cash and an ‘experience day’ with Buyagift.

The spokesperson added: “This is all in addition to the millions of instant food wins at McDonald’s and thousands of pieces of McDonald’s exclusive merchandise such as reusable water bottles, tote bags, socks and bean bags.”

From Wednesday, September 7, customers will also be able to get their hands on the ‘highly anticipated’ Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

McDonald’s said the former menu item is returning with a ‘new and improved recipe’.

The spokesperson added: “Now spicier than ever before the Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be included in this year’s Monopoly game for the first time ever, with their packaging featuring the game stickering.

"Costing £3.99 for six (comes also in nine pieces and 20 pieces), the delicious nuggets also come with a new, spicier than before, chilli dip.

"The McPlant, Big Tasty, foodie fav’s Mozzarella Dippers and the Mars and Twix McFlurry will also join the popular promotion for the first time as a stickered item.”

McDonald’s much-loved promotion was launched back in 2005 and works in a similar way to the classic Monopoly board game.

Customers have the chance to win prizes by collecting game pieces from menu items such as chips, wraps, drinks and McFlurry’s.