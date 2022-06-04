Wey and Arun Canal praised by MP Andrew Griffith during visit to historic waterway

Andrew Griffith MP pictured with John Reynolds (left), director of boat operations and also conservation adviser and Peter Winter (right), deputy secretary and also editor of the canal trust's volunteer newsletter.

Mr Griffith visited the newly built bridge in Harsfold, near Brinsbury, which has been completely rebuilt by Canal Trust volunteers to replace a causeway which was blocking the former route of the canal.

Fully restored, the Wey and Arun Canal would rate among the most scenic in the country.

Mr Griffith also met with Wey & Arun Canal Trust chairman Sally Schupke, vice-chairman Margaret Darvill and trustees John Reynolds, Giles Eyre and Peter Winter, who explained the history behind The Wey and Arun Canal.

In celebration of National Volunteers Week, the MP extended his thanks to all the thousands of volunteers who have put such hard work into the reconstruction to date which has included 21 bridges, two aqueducts and 11 locks plus culverts rebuilt and miles of canal bed cleared.

He said: “It is hugely impressive what the Wey & Arun Canal Trust have achieved so far in bringing this historical equivalent of a motorway back to life.

"In National Volunteer Week it is a reminder of the thousands of residents who volunteer their time in many different ways in order to benefit the community.

“I’m a big fan of a country walk along a waterway and at a time when there is such a focus on mental health, it is terrific what the trust have done to open up some stunning walks.”

The trust’s annual fundraising ‘Poddle walk’ will take place on June 12 from Sidlesham.