We asked an artificial intelligence bot: “What is the best way to spend 24 hours in Horsham.”

In recent months artificial intelligence technology is starting to be used across many organisations, with Sussex Police, Southern Water and a Sussex NHS trust being just a few that are harnessing its powers.

However, when we asked the software ChatGPT for ways to spend time in Horsham, it didn’t prove to be altogether reliable. In fact it seemed more artificial than intelligent.

But it did have some good suggestions. Here is what it had to say:

‘Here are some suggestions for things to do in Horsham, West Sussex in 24 hours’:

1 . Best things to do in Horsham in 24 hours ... according to an AI bot The bot says: 'Visit the Horsham Museum and Art Gallery to learn about the history of the town.' Good advice. Photo: Steve Cobb Photo Sales

2 . Best things to do in Horsham in 24 hours ... according to an AI bot The bot recommends: 'Walk around the picturesque Horsham Park to see the lake, gardens, and historic Pavilions.' Well not absolutely accurate. The 'lake' is more of a pond and as for the Pavilions being 'historic', we're not so sure. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3 . Best things to do in Horsham in 24 hours ... according to an AI bot 'Explore the historic Horsham Market Square and visit the nearby shops, cafes and restaurants,' says the bot. Spot-on advice. Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

4 . Best things to do in Horsham in 24 hours ... according to an AI bot The bot says: 'Take a guided tour of the 17th-century Causeway House, a former coaching inn.' The bot doesn't tell you that 'Causeway House' is now actually Horsham Museum which the bot has already recommended for a visit. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales