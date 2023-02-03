Police are investigating a serious assault at a football match in West Sussex – with the victim still in hospital nearly a week later.

A 24-year-old man was assaulted ‘halfway through the first half’ in Croshaw Recreational Ground, Lancing on Saturday (January 28), according to Sussex Police.

"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face, where he remains,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail until April 20.”

Crime Investigator Neil Carter said police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault on Saturday afternoon – ‘or anyone who may have been filming the football match’.

He added: “We understand there were a number of people present and we are asking them to come forward to help us with our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the ‘serious assault’, or has video footage which could assist officers with their investigation, is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 835 of 28/01.Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

