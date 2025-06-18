With the seafront Grafton multi-storey car park shut indefinitely because of safety concerns, Worthing is 440 parking spaces down on what it would have with all car parks open – but there are still more than 1,000 spaces available in the town centre.

A programme of closures linked to the Worthing Heat Network project is due to begin at the High Street multi-storey and will reduce the number further – but only on certain days and the car park will remain open at weekends.

So with one multi-storey out of action and another to be closed on certain days, where can people park in Worthing town centre?

Two other multi-storeys are available – the refurbished Buckingham Road car park, which was reopened in October, 2024, after being closed for years, and the new Civic Quarter car park, which was built alongside the Worthing Integrated Care Centre and is accessed from Richmond Road.

There are seven surface-level car parks, too, some in the heart of the town centre and others a few minutes’ walk away, as well as on-street pay-and-display parking on numerous town-centre roads.

Here are the Worthing town-centre car parks and details of how many spaces each has...

1 . Grafton mutli-storey The 440-space Grafton car park, on Worthing seafront, is closed indefinitely because of safety concerns Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . High Street multi-storey The High Street multi-storey car park will be closed to cars from Monday, June 23, to Friday, June 27; from Tuesday, July 15, to Thursday, July 17 and from Monday, August 18, to Wednesday, August 20. It will be open as usual from Saturday, June 28, to Monday, July 14, including over Pride weekend, from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, August 17, and then from Thursday, August 21 onwards Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing town centre car park reopens The Buckingham multi-storey car park, in Buckingham Road, Worthing, was closed for repairs in 2021. It reopened in October, 2024, after a major refurb and now has 259 spaces – including 15 disabled bays, seven parent and child bays and two dementia-friendly spaces Photo: Steve Robards/SussexWorld