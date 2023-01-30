Which shops are the latest to close in Chichester — and which are set to open?

In recent weeks there has been a substantial amount of movement in Chichester city centre

Inevitably there have been a number of closures but planning applications and recent takeovers have seen several business plant, or re-plant, their flags in our city’s four main streets.

Over the weekend Thai restaurant Lime Squeezy, which had only opened in 2021, announced it would be available only on Deliveroo after closing down earlier this month.

Pret A Manger has set its sights on a return to East Street after submitting a planning application last month. The former Patisserie Valerie unit in the Buttermarket could soon be home to a new boutique tearoom if plans are successful and while a lot of readers believe there are too many places to grab a cup of coffee in Chichester there has been a lot of excitement about the tearoom from Cicestrians who have visited a sister-branch in Storrington.

South Street, Chichester.

Another change in North Street is the imminent arrived of The Sty in Chi which is set to fill the void left by The Exclusive Cake Shop and Vintage Tea Rooms.

Royal Orchid in Southgate, known for its silver jewellery, cute China figurines in the window, and the range of beauty services it offers, has been run by Chai Techatipakorn and his wife Lindsey for the past 32 years.

The West Street Deli, one of the newer faces in the centre, has also recently been given and alcohol licence, allowing customers to enjoy a gin and tonic or glass of wine as the venue open later in the evenings.

The Bull Inn in Market Road could soon reopen. A planning application last year sought permission to built an extension to provide a larger drinking and dining area in the pub and in its garden. This was approved in August last year and pub-lovers are keeping a keen eye on the long-vacant venue. Sightings of brewery-branded vans outside the pub had sparked hope that it could be open before Christmas but an opening any time soon remains to be seen.

In other pub news, the hugely successful Hornet Alehouse in The Hornet, has been taken over by a Chichester brewery. Readers can find more news on that tomorrow.

One thing our readers have said time and time again is that the city is crying out for a Primark - some people have raised concerns about what the impact would be on the local independent fashion retailers but others are certain it would bring a huge amount of footfall back to the city.

However, an email from Primark said while it had investigated the benefits of a move to Chichester last year - but a move was deemed unsuitable with large stores in Portsmouth and Brighton.

The decline of the high street is being felt much more in other parts of the country, and the arrival of big brands like Flannels, The Ivy and Franco Manca prove there is still huge faith in Chichester.