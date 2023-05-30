An East Sussex footballer has been announced as a contestant for the new series of Love Island.

Tyrique Hyde is among the first group of islanders heading to the villa as the series returns for the summer.

The 24-year-old played for Lewes FC last season as a central midfielder, after joining the team in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his teaser video for ITV, the semi-professional footballer admitted to having commitment issues and said he is ‘a player on and off the pitch’, but also insisted he’s going into the villa to find love.

An East Sussex footballer has been announced as a contestant for the new series of Love Island. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

He added: “But there’s layers to me, you know. I'm a nice guy.

“I’m going into Love Island to look for my first girlfriend, and hopefully my last girlfriend.”

Tyrique comes from rich footballing heritage, with his dad, Micah Hyde, previously playing for Watford in the Premier League and being capped 17 times for the Jamaican national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also explained he is deaf in his right ear, and has a lightning bolt tattoo behind the other which he said stands for ‘strength and power’ in his ‘good one’.

Tyrique already has links to the series through his ‘best friend’ Toby Aromolaran who took part in the seventh season in 2018, with the pair being in the same class at primary school.