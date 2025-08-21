Why Horsham is home to some of Britain's keenest gardeners

Horsham is being hailed as a floral paradise and home to some of Britain’s keenest gardeners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade comes from mail order flower company Flowercard which has analysed towns and cities across the country to see which have the most passion for blooms. And Horsham is among the top 10.

A Flowercard spokesperson said: “The UK has something of a love affair with all things flowers and gardens. From manor house gardens to garden centres, we love all that blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fresh flower delivery specialists decided to find out which parts of the UK are the best for those with a green thumb by looking at the number of public gardens, florists, garden centres and even how many Britain in Bloom awards each town or city has won.”

Floral displays at Horsham bus station - Horsham has been hailed as one of the top towns in Britain for keen gardeners

And, they say, Britain-in-Bloom-winner-Horsham is among the top with three garden centres per square mile. That’s 16 garden centres in the vicinity, along with public gardens and many florists.

Overall, Horsham is rated in sixth place in the UK, beaten only by the City of London, Falmouth in Cornwall, Pitlochry in Perthsire, Bath in Somerset and Haddington in East Lothian.