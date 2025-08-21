Why Horsham is home to some of Britain's keenest gardeners
The accolade comes from mail order flower company Flowercard which has analysed towns and cities across the country to see which have the most passion for blooms. And Horsham is among the top 10.
A Flowercard spokesperson said: “The UK has something of a love affair with all things flowers and gardens. From manor house gardens to garden centres, we love all that blooms.
“Our fresh flower delivery specialists decided to find out which parts of the UK are the best for those with a green thumb by looking at the number of public gardens, florists, garden centres and even how many Britain in Bloom awards each town or city has won.”
And, they say, Britain-in-Bloom-winner-Horsham is among the top with three garden centres per square mile. That’s 16 garden centres in the vicinity, along with public gardens and many florists.