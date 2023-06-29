NationalWorldTV
Widespread disruption as person hit by train between Chichester and Littlehampton

Southern Railway passengers have been warned of widespread disruption this afternoon (June 29) after a person was hit by a train between Littlehampton and Chichester.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 19:16 BST

Services have been disrupted across the line and a spokesperson for Southern Railway advised passengers to delay their journeys until later today. Those who need to travel now will need to take a different route with different trains. Delays could be as long as sixty minutes.

Alongside the delays, some services have had to change, or will not run as far as normal. Services which normally run between:

- London Victoria and Southampton/Bognor Regis will run to Horsham/Pulborough and then turn back.

Person hit by train between Chichester and Littlehampton.Person hit by train between Chichester and Littlehampton.
- Brighton and Portsmouth/Southampton will run to/from West Worthing to Chichester.

- Littlehampton and Bognor Regis/Portsmouth are suspended.

Tickets can be used at no extra cost on the Stagecoach Route 700, Brighton and Hove buses, and South Western Railway services between Portsmouth/Southampton and London.

Tickets will also be accepted on Metrobuses between Horsham and Gatwick, and the London Underground between London Terminals.

Passengers are reminded that South Western Railway services are recovering from delays of their own and passengers may experience delays on those lines, too.

To find out more and plan an alternative route, visit Southernrailway.com.

