Part of Ford Road closed due to police incident, spokesperson says
Part of Ford Road is closed this evening (June 29), a Sussex Police spokesperson has said, following a serious incident.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 18:39 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 18:40 BST
Sussex Police have asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area between Climping and Arundel while officers attend the incident.
Reports on AA Traffic suggest traffic is heavier than usual in the area, thanks to a serious crash on the nearby Station Road.
