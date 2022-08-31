Wildflower planting makes Bognor Regis a better place

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the turf was removed and hardwood chips planted by Arun District Parks department, volunteers added stepping stones, clumps of erigeron and wildflower seeds to the verge and hope to see them flourish over the coming months.

Kim Davis of the Bognor Regis Community Gardeners said: “We decided we wanted to try to make something which looks wild, but is more permanent, lower-growing and easier to look after. The erigeron and clover fits the bill really well.”

This latest project joins a host of others on Bedford Street, London Road and others – Miss Davis said that, eventually, the group hopes to rewild all of the town’s car parks, and double the number of community plots in Bognor Regis.

Wildflower planting at Hothamton Car Park