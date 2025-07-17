Will ‘litter wardens’ be good for Worthing and Adur?
Councillors have agreed to a 12-month scheme to help with littering, dog fouling, public space protection orders (PSPOs), commercial waste, and fly-tipping enforcement.
Enforcement officers will have the power to issue fixed penalty notices and the aim is for the service to be self-funding – and there is hope it will return further funds to Adur and Worthing councils for reinvestment.
So far, so good – who wouldn’t want less litter and fly-tipped rubbish? Could anyone reasonably argue dropping chewing gum on the pavement or failing to clear up after dogs is acceptable?
Our streets being made more presentable without direct cost to the taxpayer, and with it generating funds for the councils, looks like a fault-free idea on paper.
But to be self-funding the scheme will have to see a certain number of fines handed out, effectively giving enforcement officers targets.
Some might say ‘if you don’t drop litter, you won’t get fined’ but the internet is awash with stories of people in towns and cities across the country saying they were fined for accidentally dropping litter despite picking it up – or even being accused of littering when they hadn’t.
Yes, dropping litter, even accidentally, is an offence, but if a genuine accident should people not be given the opportunity to remedy it?
Someone who has deliberately chucked an empty crisp packet on the ground could have no argument. But should someone who has accidentally dropped a tissue while getting something from a bag or pocket, and who is willing to pick it up again, face the same treatment?
Worthing Borough Council’s deputy leader, Rita Garner, said the councils wanted the scheme to be seen as a ‘positive contribution’ to town centres and other areas. She said: “We want people that blend in and actually make it feel like a more welcoming and safe space to be – that people actually want to come back to”. And Rosey Whorlow, the council’s cabinet member for safety, equalities and inclusion, said the council would have to be ‘careful’ about the ‘story’ around the new service as a positive force.
What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
