A surprise visit from a wolfdog has fulfilled a lifelong dream for a Worthing grandmother who has been in hospital for nine weeks.

Pam Long, 76, adores wolves, so to be able to hold and stroke a wolfdog was 'out of this world', she said.

Staff on Durrington Ward at Worthing Hospital approved the visit from a member of the Bexhill-based Watermill Wolves acting team to see Pam in her private room.

Pam said: "There aren't words to describe how I feel. The wolf is my favourite animal. I absolutely adore them. To see him walk in like that, my chin hit the floor. It was a total surprise.

Watermill Wolves likes to challenge the 'big bad wolf' story with a more realistic look at the role wolves play in nature. Picture: Paul Harrison

"He was there for an hour and I was able to stroke him and hold him. It was just out of this world."

Her friend Sally arranged the visit to make Pam's dream come true after a long period of operations and treatment.

Pam explained: "She knew how I felt about wolves. Because I don't drive, I would have got no way of getting there. The only time I have seen a wolf in my life was once at Longleat."

Watermill Wolves head trainer Natalie Lagstrom was touched by Pam's story and took along James Bond, a wolfdog that has appeared in Dracula, Netflix movie Lift, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Don't Tell the Bride, to see Pam at Worthing Hospital on Monday, April 7.

Pam Long with James Bond at Worthing Hospital

Natalie started working with wolfdogs about 20 years ago and said the animal acting team's growing fame had provided the opportunity to start Project Wolfheart, a non-profit organisation encouraging wellbeing through greater links between conservation and community.

Natalie said: "We offer a range of services, all aimed at connecting people to the natural world - especially people who might be disconnected from nature, and each other, due to circumstance or special needs.

"The wolf has inspired us for centuries, always a subject of awe and admiration - and sometimes, fear. We like to challenge the 'big bad wolf' story with a more realistic look at the role wolves play in nature, and encourage people to take a fresh look at conservation and the importance of protecting the natural world.

"Wolves form close, affectionate family connections, are loving and loyal and enjoy physical, tactile contact – traits they passed on to our best friends, dogs. Our fully socialised ambassador wolfdogs love venturing from their countryside sanctuary out to provide contact and comfort to people in need."