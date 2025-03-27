A Hastings bingo player is celebrating after winning £2,000 at Deluxe Bingo’s Wednesday Night Session.

Lisa Hills, a regular at Deluxe Bingo, was thrilled with her win.

She said: "I’ve been coming to this bingo club for years, but I’ve never won anything like this before!

"I came along with two of my friends, and we all shared the money. It’s such an exciting feeling!"

Lisa Hills. Pic: Submitted

Ileana Danescu, general manager at Deluxe Bingo Hastings, said: "Congratulations to Lisa on her fantastic win. Myself and the team are absolutely thrilled for you. It’s our aim to make our customers happy, and moments like these really make it all worth it."

The Deluxe Bingo Club and Gaming Centre is located on the ground floor of the iconic Deluxe Building at Pelham Place.

A spokesperson said: “While we’re working towards reopening the main Bingo Hall in early summer 2025, we are still offering Linked Bingo sessions daily from 10 am until 11 pm.”

Afternoon and evening sessions continue to offer plenty of chances to win, bringing all the fun of Bingo to the Deluxe every day.

Lisa Hills with Ileana Danescu, General Manager at Deluxe Bingo Hastings

