Who legend Roger Daltrey in Hastings to support young local musicians

Lakedown Brewery is sponsoring a year-long programme that will support the Hastings Fat Tuesday Club into 2023.

Hastings’ Fat Tuesday Club provides free creative music sessions for 12-18 year olds in the Hastings area at the Contemporary Music School, St Leonards.

The sessions focus on the process of making and playing new music, including song writing, playing, performing and the technical aspects.

Lakedown Brewing Co. founders, Jamie Daltrey and his brother-in-law Des Murphy were joined by, Roger Daltrey, and a group of young members from the Fat Tuesday Club at the Albion, a stockist of Lakedown’s local craft beers.

They unveiled a dedicated Lakedown Brewing Co stage that will play host to a number of music events across the festival and beyond through the year.

Roger Daltrey commented: “The Fat Tuesday Club is a remarkable organisation that is really making a difference in young people’s lives who are discovering their passion for music. Community has always been at the heart of what we do at Lakedown and as a local Sussex company, we are very proud to support it.”

Roger built the lakes at Lakedown, near Uckfield, in East Sussex in the 1970s as a peaceful oasis to escape the mania of touring.

The rural family farm is at the heart of the brewery’s story, as the location that inspired the business venture and home to its destination taproom bar.

Lakedown Brewing Co. co-founder and Roger Daltrey’s son-in-law Des Murphy added: “Music is in our DNA and so we’re excited for Lakedown Brewing Co. to be sponsors of Fat Tuesday, the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We are also immensely proud to offer our support to the Fat Tuesday Club that helps young people in Hastings with sessions to inspire creativity through music.”

Lakedown Brewing Co. is the brainchild of brothers-in-law Jamie Daltrey, Christopher Rule and Des Murphy.

They had a vision to create a local brewery that brought people together, celebrated the East Sussex countryside and made for easy, social drinking.

Inspired, they decided to make their own beers using the finest quality ingredients. Lakedown Brewing Co. has a rustic taproom at Lakedown Trout Fishery, an intimate and informal place for people to gather, drink, exchange stories and enjoy the stunning countryside.