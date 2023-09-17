Women found dead on East Sussex beach having gone missing on cross-channel ferry

A women’s body has been discovered on the beach in Seaford having fallen into water while travelling on a ferry.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said they were contacted on July 23 following concerns for the welfare of Ebla Yusuf.

The 48-year-old was believed to have fallen into water while travelling on a ferry from Portsmouth to the Channel Islands on July 22.

On July 29, a body was located by Sussex Police on the beach in Seaford at 9.30pm.

The body has now ben confirmed to be the body of Elba by police. Officers say her family have been notified and the matter is now passed to the Sussex coroner's office.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police who were leading the search said: "We were contacted by Jersey Police on 23 July following a report of the concern for the welfare of a woman, 48-year-old Ebla Yusuf, who was believed to have fallen into the water while travelling on a ferry from Portsmouth to the Channel Islands on 22 July.

"On 29 July at 9.30pm, Sussex Police located a body on the beach in Seaford, East Sussex.