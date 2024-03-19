Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Janet Farrugia, Eve Smith and Carolyn Ponder will walk from London to Brighton over two days in May in a poignant tribute to their childhood friend Lesley Wood.

The women all met as children when they were pupils at Horsham High School for Girls and have been friends ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were part of a group of eight schoolfriends who kept in regular contact, enjoying each other’s company in their 60s as much as they did when they all met aged 11.

Lesley Wood with her pet dog Pebbles

In 2018, when Lesley received the devastating news that she had Stage 4 ovarian cancer, her friends were there to support her. “Eve had the brilliant idea that we each pick a day of the week and send Lesley a weekly postcard,” says Janet. “Nowadays, most of us don’t tend to get much through the post apart from negative things like bills,” she adds. “This was something positive, and showed Lesley that we were thinking of her.”

Sadly, Lesley died in October 2023 and the friends quickly decided they wanted to do something in tribute to her and to raise money for the hospice that supported her, St Barnabas House in Worthing. See https://www.justgiving.com/page/janet-farrugia-1704735001267

“Lesley went through so many challenges herself,” says Janet. “In her last five years, she battled heroically and never really complained. I only saw her cry a couple of times – she was very stoical. We thought that if she could do that, we could certainly push ourselves to do two days of walking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wider friendship group will be supporting the walkers and will be there to meet them with cake – an important feature of their get-togethers – at the end of the route.

Lesley’s schoolfriends: Eve Smith, Jane Hanks, Karen Dawes, Phillipa Bristow, Janet Farrugia and Carolyn Ponder

For Janet, doing something positive for Lesley has helped with the grieving process: “It makes you feel that you're giving something back,” she said. “St Barnabas was so good to her, and she said how comfortable she was, knowing that they would be the people supporting her at the end. The hospice helped her husband, Chris, and children, Sam and Stephie, to care for her at home and when the time came, the whole family couldn’t have felt better supported.”

Lesley and Chris moved to East Preston in 2012. She worked as a speech and language therapist until the end of her life. “She was a very positive person and extremely kind,” said Janet. “She never had a bad word to say about anybody and she was always smiling – she had beautiful blue eyes which were always twinkling.