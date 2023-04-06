A multi-agency recovery group are continuing to do ‘everything they can’ to help the town get back to its feet after last month’s Angel Inn fire, a spokesperson has said.

The recovery group, which includes Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council, West Sussex Fire and Rescue, Midhurst Town Council and and the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), have committed to doing whatever’s in their power to reopen the road to vehicles as soon as possible and support those most affected by the incident.

The SDNPA, as Midhurst’s planning authority, has asked the owners of The Angel Inn and structural engineers working on it to shore up the building as quickly as possible in order to minimise disruption. Completion of the work is currently forecast for up to six weeks from now, but there are hopes it might be completed sooner. Once the buildings are secure, it will be possible to open the road up to vehicles.

West Sussex County Council’s Highways Team, meanwhile, have organised a diversion with related signage at key locations in order to keep traffic moving through the town smoothly. One-way restrictions have been installed throughout the town and other, more extensive, options are currently being considered. These diversions are also being monitored and adjusted where needed, a spokesperson confirmed.

ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE 16-3-2 - HOUSING MIGRANTS

County council officers are also aware that, thanks to the increased levels of diversion local roads are experiencing significantly higher levels of traffic and, in order to reduce disruption as much as possible, have increased their targeted inspections and repair works.

A recovery group organised by Chichester District Council has been working closely with businesses impacted by the fire, organising meetings, and planning how best to spend the town funding in order to stimulate its recovery. The council has promised to set aside £300,000 to encourage residents and visitors to shop local in Midhurst and get the town back on its feet. On top of this, a member of the council’s economic development committee has been brought in to support businesses over the next two months. Free parking is set to continue in Midhurst Town Centre until April 16, in order to make it cheaper and easier for shoppers spend their hard-earned cash

A second drop-in information session for residents is also scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 between 2 and 4pm, at the SDNPA offices. District council, county council and SDNPA staff will be on hand to answer questions and offer support.

Although waste and recycling centres in Midhurst are operating as usual, the week to come might prove to be an exception, with changes made to the collection dates for five roads in Midhurst. This is because the crews will be unable to use their typical access route through Midhurst Rother College tomorrow (April 7) due to the bank holiday. Instead, the collection dates for Lamberts Lane, Orchard Way, Park Crescent, Wyndham Place and Gilbert Hannam Close was moved to this morning (April 6).

Short-notice changes like these are inevitable, a council spokesperson said, and residents are encouraged to download the Chichester District Council app to stay abreast of all the latest updates.