Work set to start on replacement of 'dangerous' bridge at West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to replace a ‘dangerous’ bridge in a West Sussex village is due to start soon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites Bridge – used by walkers and cyclists to cross the River Adur at Bramber – was shut by West Sussex County Council in August 2023 after it was deemed unsafe for public use.

Wooden boards were placed at either end of the bridge to prevent people attempting to cross it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the county council has applied to the Marine Management Organisation for a marine licence to undertake demolition and reconstruction of the bridge – on a key footpath linking Steyning and Upper Beeding.

Work is due to start soon on the demolition and replacement of Whites Bridge over the River Adur at Bramber which is been shut for the past 18 months

Whites Bridge, which is owned by the county council and is a public right of way, was originally built in 1903 and was re-decked in 2013.

However, West Sussex County Council, in a report to the Marine Management Organisation, says that an inspection in 2023 “found the structure to be in very poor condition and recommended to prohibit pedestrian movements over the structure until a suitable replacement structure can be installed.”

The bridge forms part of a link that is to be upgraded to include a ‘permissive’ cycle path between Steyning and Upper Beeding. It is planned to demolish the existing bridge and substructure, and construct a new longer steel footbridge and new piled foundations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The west approach from the public highway is to be upgraded to a permissive shared use route. New approaches are also to be constructed on the east side of the bridge.

The county council plans to start construction next month with the removal of the existing bridge being carried out in May and the installation of the new bridge due to start in July. It is hoped to finish the works by October.

The council says it has had talks with the Environment Agency to determine the height of the new bridge above the river Adur, taking into account future flood level predictions including an allowance for climate change.

The new bridge is to be used by pedestrians and cyclists only.