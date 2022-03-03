Westbourne House School

World Book Day 2022: Midhurst and Petworth children mark 25th anniversary of celebration of books and reading

Today is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day, with the message for all children ‘you are a reader’. Schools are helping to promote reading for pleasure by holding a dress-up day where pupils are asked to attend as their favourite book character.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:16 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 1:23 pm

World Book Day is a charity with a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. Tokens worth £1 are being handed out and a new line-up of books has been released for 2022, available from booksellers.

Titles available for £1, or in exchange for the book token, include Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo, My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False by Matt Lucas, The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith and PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery by Sharna Jackson.

Here is our gallery of pictures from people across the area.

---

